Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

