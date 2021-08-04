Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells $65,261.70 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GRMN traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $161.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

