Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,450. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,409. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $161.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

