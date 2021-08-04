Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $198.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $174.00. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

GRMN traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $162.28. 598,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.74. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $163.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

