Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $322.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.17.

Shares of IT opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $294.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,394 shares of company stock worth $12,196,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

