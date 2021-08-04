Gas (GAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.99 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Gas has a market cap of $83.39 million and approximately $41.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $8.23 or 0.00020975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00102311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.03 or 1.00167880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00843214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

