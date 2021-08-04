Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $12,799,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NYSE GTES opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.