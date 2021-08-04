GBS (GBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GBS (NYSE:GBS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Get GBS alerts:

Shares of GBS opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. GBS has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.