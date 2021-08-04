GCN Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $68,631.19 and $13.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00362113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

