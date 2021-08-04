GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 5.6% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.86. 3,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,756,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

