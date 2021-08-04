Geeq Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

