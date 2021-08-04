Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 62,736 shares trading hands.

GEMD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £89.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

