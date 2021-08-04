Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,022 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

ESGV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.06. 8,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,695. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81.

