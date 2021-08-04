Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $242.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

