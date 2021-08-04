Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $45.20 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $45,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.39. 786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,160. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

