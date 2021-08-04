Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $64.32 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $64,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,916. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

