Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.