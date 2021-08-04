Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,827 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. 53,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,132. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

