Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 2,774 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after acquiring an additional 135,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock worth $40,883,366 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. 180,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

