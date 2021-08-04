Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,447,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,712. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.