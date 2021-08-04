Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. 435,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,999. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

