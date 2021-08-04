Gems Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $243,684.43 and approximately $230.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.90 or 0.00846897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00094941 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

