General Dynamics Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $196.31. 14,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,485. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.46. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.