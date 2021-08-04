General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. 2,839,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,069,288. General Motors has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

