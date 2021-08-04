General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$6.400 EPS.

Shares of GM traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. 67,350,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,307. General Motors has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

