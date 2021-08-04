Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 227.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Generation Bio worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $75,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,549 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generation Bio stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

