Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post $517.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $504.70 million. Genesco posted sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Genesco stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

