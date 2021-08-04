Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.09. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 4,445 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

