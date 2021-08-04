Genesis Shards (GS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.46 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00142878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.12 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00846042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

