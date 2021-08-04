Gentarium (GTM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a total market cap of $81,412.98 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00099278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.44 or 1.00241540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00855848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,589,840 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

