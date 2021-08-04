Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 611,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Gentex worth $39,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gentex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Gentex by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

