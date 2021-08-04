Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.56. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 20,571 shares trading hands.
The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.
In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83.
Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.