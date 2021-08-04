GeoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $991,100.52 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $991,100.52 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

