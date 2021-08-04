George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 1,500 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total transaction of C$198,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,960.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20.

Shares of WN stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$133.54. 59,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,742. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$134.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. As a group, analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 8.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

WN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.40.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

