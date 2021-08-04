Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a C$25.00 target price by investment analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.44.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.99 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.31. 351,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.13. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

