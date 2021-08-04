Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.56.

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.63 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.67. 636,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,757. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.33. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

