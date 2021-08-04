Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.31. The company had a trading volume of 351,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.83. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.