Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.56.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 636,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,757. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

