Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Financial Contrast

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 38.58% 13.81% 1.66% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Glacier Bancorp and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.01%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than City Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and City Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 6.23 $266.40 million $2.81 18.57 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats City Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

