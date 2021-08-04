Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
