Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Glatfelter worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Glatfelter by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

