Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 316,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,466. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

