GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,485 Price Target at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.07 ($20.11).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,438.66 ($18.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,404.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

