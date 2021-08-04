Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 329.30 ($4.30). 25,636,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,700,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 954.34. The company has a market cap of £43.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

