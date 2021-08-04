Glencore’s (GLNCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 228,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,318. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

