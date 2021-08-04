GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 22.19.

GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

