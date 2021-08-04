Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Announces Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. 3,888,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

