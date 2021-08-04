Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $31.03. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 26,285 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

GBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

