Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.12.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.