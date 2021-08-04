Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GBT. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 376,019 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.